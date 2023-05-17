World Bank expects the UAE's non-oil economy to grow by 4.8% in 2023

The World Bank expects the real GDP of the UAE to grow by 2.8% at the end of the current year 2023, as the non-oil sector is expected to achieve strong growth of 4.8% due to the strength of domestic demand, especially in the sectors of tourism, real estate, construction, transportation and manufacturing industries.

The bank said, in a press conference held today in Dubai to announce the report on economic developments in the Gulf region, entitled "The Health and Economic Burden of Non-communicable Diseases in the GCC Countries," that the current account balance in the UAE is expected to rise to 11.7% in 2023, as well. The report expected the UAE to achieve a surplus in public finances of 6.2% in 2023.

According to the report, the economy of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries is expected to grow by 2.5% in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024, after the remarkable growth of the region's GDP, which amounted to 7.3% in 2022, due to the strong increase in the production of oil.

The report estimated the strong growth of the non-oil economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which is expected to reach 4.6% in 2023, due to private consumption, fixed investments, and easing of fiscal policies in response to the relatively high oil revenues in 2023.

The World Bank report indicated that improving the business climate and competitiveness, and general improvements in the participation of women in the workforce in the GCC countries, helped achieve the desired returns.

The World Bank report expected that the economy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would grow by 2.2% in 2023, while the non-oil sectors are expected to witness growth rates of 4.7% in the same year.

The report estimated the expected economic growth in Kuwait at about 1.3% in 2023, while the non-oil sectors in Kuwait are expected to grow by 4.4% in 2023, due to private consumption, while the report estimated the real GDP growth in Qatar at about 3.3% in 2023, while strong growth is expected this year in the non-hydrocarbon sectors, reaching 4.3%, driven by private and public consumption.

The World Bank stated that the expected economic growth rate in Bahrain will reach 2.7% in 2023, and will average 3.2% in 2024-2025, with continued adjustment of public finances, while non-hydrocarbon sectors will continue to expand by 3.5%, supported by recovery in the tourism and services sectors. Infrastructure projects continue.

He expected the Omani economy to continue to grow, primarily driven by the acceleration of the implementation of structural reforms within the framework of Vision 2040, as the overall growth rate is expected to reach 1.5% in 2023, while the non-oil economy is expected to continue the recovery path by achieving economic growth rates. A growth of 3.1% in 2023, and this will be supported by accelerating the provision of resources for infrastructure projects, increasing industrial capabilities from renewable energy sources, and the tourism sector.

The new edition of the new World Bank report focused on non-communicable diseases in the region, especially since they have become the cause of nearly 75% of all deaths and disabilities, of which more than 80% are due to only four major categories of non-communicable diseases: blood vessels, diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases.

A recent study published in the Journal of Medical Economics, a collaborative effort between experts at the World Bank and key stakeholders from across the GCC, estimated the direct medical costs of seven major non-communicable diseases at $16.7 billion in 2019.

The report stated that many GCC countries have already taken strong steps, including imposing taxes on tobacco products, smoke and sugary drinks, restricting or banning advertising, promotion or sponsorship of tobacco and smoke products, and reducing the amount of salt in foods. The GCC countries also themselves have important environmental targets.

