World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Class of 2023

By WAM

In an announcement that reflects the UAE’s growing global status, the World Economic Forum (WEF) today named H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, in its Young Global Leaders Class of 2023.

WEF’s new Young Global Leaders Class includes nearly 100 promising political leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, game-changing researchers and academic leaders who are accelerating positive and lasting change in their communities, countries and the world.

Each year, the Forum of Young Global Leaders identifies the world’s most influential leaders under the age of 40 driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Forum of Young Global Leaders has cultivated a diverse community of outstanding people addressing the world’s most pressing problems.

The inclusion of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in the Young Global Leaders Class of 2023 recognises his emergence as a role model for young leaders and contributions to advancing development in the UAE and Dubai.

As the head of many government entities and councils, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum plays a major role in implementing the vision and directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

As Chairman of the Strategic Affairs Council of The Executive Council of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, together with H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has led the development of strategic policy initiatives to enhance Dubai’s government excellence.

As Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed has also guided the development of the emirate’s judicial system to provide the highest levels of security and trust for the Dubai community as well as businesses and foreign investors.

The inclusion of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed in the new Young Global Leaders Class is a testimony to the UAE’s growing role in shaping the future of various global sectors, generating solutions for its critical problems and creating an inclusive and equitable global community.

