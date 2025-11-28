World of Coffee Dubai 2026 to Host Three Live Coffee Auctions

World of Coffee Dubai 2026 continues to reinforce its standing as a premier global trade platform for coffee professionals and enthusiasts. The fifth edition, taking place from 18–20 January at Dubai World Trade Centre, will feature three auctions under the Dubai Coffee Auction by DMCC banner . This follows the tremendous success of the 2025auction, where bidding for select micro-lots exceeded USD 10,000 per kilogram, marking one of the highest figures globally.

This expanded auction programme will bring together some of the world’s finest coffees from leading farms and up-and-coming producers plus limited edition coffee equipmentو further underscoring Dubai’s role as a gateway connecting origin markets with global consumers.

Organised in partnership with DMCC and DXB LIVE, the experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre, and coordinated with M-Cultivo, the global platform for premium coffee auctions, the three auctions introduce an elevated level of transparency, innovation, and market access for producers and buyers alike.

The trilateral collaboration continues to reshape the global auction model through a fully digital ecosystem that enhances market efficiency and expands international trading opportunities for premium coffee. Buyers can join remotely with full access to verified, detailed data for every lot on auction, enabled by advanced technology that ensures transparency and traceability. This unique model highlights Dubai’s world-class infrastructure, organisational excellence, and digital innovation that are redefining the future of coffee auctions worldwide.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Last year’s inaugural Dubai Coffee Auction set a new benchmark for the industry, with micro-lots exceeding USD 10,000 per kilogram and setting record prices on the global stage. As the UAE’s coffee market, currently valued at over USD 3.5 billion and projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2029, continues its rapid expansion, we are building on that momentum with an expanded programme for 2026 that will showcase more producers, varietals and limited edition equipment to a truly international audience. Through the DMCC Coffee Centre and our strategic partnership with World of Coffee Dubai, we are creating a fully integrated platform that connects producers, traders, investors and markets via a digital ecosystem that enhances price discovery, broadens market access and strengthens trust across the value chain – ultimately reinforcing Dubai’s position as one of the most important global hubs for specialty coffee trade.”

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President, DXB LIVE, added: “The auctions reflect Dubai’s growing status as a global centre for the coffee industry in the region. Expanding the auction programme underscores the event’s success in attracting leading brands and international platforms to the emirate. At DXB LIVE, we remain committed to delivering exceptional experiences that fuel this vital sector and contribute to the growth of the global coffee ecosystem from Dubai.”

Three Signature Auctions

Day 1: Dubai Coffee Equipment Auction

The event opens with an auction of limited edition coffee equipment, not available for sale elsewhere. Trade buyers and consumers alike will be tempted by the exclusive lots, highlighting global coffee craftsmanship and equipment innovation.

Day 2: Microlot Coffee Auction

This specialised auction features top-graded specialty microlots sourced from leading farms from countries including Panama, Colombia, Ethiopia, Yemen and Taiwan. Buyers can participate in cupping sessions to evaluate rare lots prior to live bidding, an immersive experience that showcases exceptional precision and craftsmanship while connecting producers with international buyers seeking the world’s finest coffees.

Day 3: Exhibitors’ Coffee Auction

Roasters and producers participating in World of Coffee Dubai will present their signature selections before a global audience of experts and buyers. With tasting and evaluation sessions preceding the live auction, exhibitors gain opportunities to expand their international footprint, forge long-term partnerships, and highlight innovation in roasting and coffee trading.

Coffee Market Growth

The auction programme arrives at a time of strong and sustained growth in the coffee industry. The UAE coffee market is valued at over USD 3.2 billion (AED 12 billion) and is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion (AED 16.5 billion) by 2029. The regional coffee market is projected to surpass USD 22 billion over the next decade, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4–5%.

Dubai has solidified its role as a global re-export hub with coffee re-exports exceeding AED 3.5 billion, driven by rising demand for specialty coffee, a flourishing café culture hosting more than 11,000 well-known brands, and a young consumer base prioritising quality and craftsmanship.

Reinforcing Dubai’s Global Coffee Leadership

The three auctions highlight the pivotal role of World of Coffee Dubai in strengthening the emirate’s global leadership in specialty coffee trade and innovation. Through its diverse programme, the event brings together all players across the value chain, from farmers and producers to roasters, importers, traders, retailers, equipment manufacturers, and industry experts.

Applications are now open for exhibitors wishing to submit coffee equipment or premium coffee lots for the 2026 auctions. All submissions will undergo strict evaluation criteria covering innovation, traceability, and cupping scores. Approved lots will be showcased live during the event and promoted globally by DMCC and M-Cultivo, enhancing visibility across the international buyer network.

Buyers must complete advance registration to participate in the auctions onsite or remotely.