World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube at Dubai Knowledge Park

Dubai Knowledge Park, part of TECOM Group PJSC, has secured the Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube to commemorate its 20-year legacy of enriching the regional knowledge economy with creative thinking and innovation.

Weighing over 300kg, the world record-holder interactive installation spans 3m x 3m x 3m and comprises 21 fiberglass cubes, each almost 1 metre tall.

Embodying durability and environmental consciousness, the cube represents a tangible manifestation of Dubai Knowledge Park’s unwavering dedication to fostering creative thinking and analytical skills across generations.

Every turn of the cube symbolises not just a twist of coloured squares but the acquisition of new skills, the conquering of complex tasks, and bridging knowledge gaps – a reminder that the journey of acquiring knowledge can indeed be an enjoyable one.

The record-breaking installation has been unveiled to mark the 20th anniversary of Dubai Knowledge Park, which since its launch in 2003 has grown into the home of over 700 local, regional, and international customers nurturing a diverse knowledge ecosystem that empowers talent from more than 170 countries.

The World’s Largest Rubik’s Cube is now open for public viewing and interaction following a spectacular launch at the heart of Dubai Knowledge Park in December 2023.

