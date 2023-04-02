WTO Public Forum 2023 to examine how trade can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future

By WAM

The WTO’s annual Public Forum 2023 will focus this year on how trade can contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

The Forum will examine in particular how the services sector, digitalisation and inclusive trade policies can support global environmental goals and help combat the climate crisis.

Titled “It is Time for Action”, the Public Forum, to be held from 12 to 15 September 2023, will cover three main topics: “The role of the services sector in sustainable trade,” “Inclusive policies for the advancement of green trade,” and “Digitalisation as a tool for the greening of supply chains.”

Sessions at the Public Forum are organised by representatives from civil society, academia, business, government and international organisations.

A call for proposals and registration are due to open in early May 2023.

The Public Forum is the WTO’s largest outreach event, providing a unique platform for interested stakeholders from around the world to discuss the latest developments in global trade and to propose ways of enhancing the multilateral trading system.

The event attracts over 2,000 representatives each year from civil society, academia, business, government, international organisations and the media.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.