Emaar Hospitality Group’s hotels earn TripAdvisor’s top Dubai rankings

Emaar Hospitality Group has secured TripAdvisor’s top rankings among Dubai hotels across all three categories – five-star, four-star and three-star.

Address Dubai Marina, a 5-star property, ranks first among all 582 hotels in Dubai, Manzil Downtown tops in the 4-star category, and Rove Healthcare City leads in the 3-star category.

The other four Rove hotels in Dubai occupy the places 2 to 5 on the TripAdvisor rankings for 3-star hotels.

Olivier Harnisch, CEO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said: “The top TripAdvisor rankings gained by our hotels underline the ability of our associates to create delightful and authentic guest experiences. I thank them all for their continuous passion in being such outstanding hosts. The impressive results achieved by all our hotels are a clear indication that our guests love their stays with us and cherish the amenities and service we provide.”

TripAdvisor has around 661 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide, covering approximately 7.7 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, and restaurants.