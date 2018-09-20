Emaar teams with Emirates NBD for new credit card

By Staff

U By Emaar, the customer-focused loyalty programme by Emaar, has teamed up with the bank Emirates NBD to create Dubai’s most rewarding card programme, Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa credit cards.

It will allow customers to earn and redeem Upoints at 1,500 Emaar touchpoints across the hotels, restaurants and leisure assets of Emaar Hospitality Group and Emaar Entertainment as well as at Emaar Malls merchants, Dubai Opera, selective Emaar’s community shopping centres, and many more, making this the single largest loyalty programme of its kind in the region.

“We are delighted to partner with the UAE’s leading hospitality and lifestyle company to create an offering unmatched in value and scale,” said Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD. “In addition to seamless earn and burn opportunities across 55 entities, our new card proposition offers customers unique lifestyle experiences across the four key aspects of the card – Shop, Stay, Dine & Play, making it a quintessential card to enjoy all this city has to offer.”

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Emaar Properties, said: “We are committed to creating added value for our customers, and today, U By Emaar has evolved into one of the most definitive and distinctively rewarding programmes, that is easy to use and redeem. Since its inception, several exceptional experiences have been added that bring unprecedented value to our customers.”

The cards will be available in three variants: Infinite, Signature and Family. In addition to complimentary U By Emaar status, the Emirates NBD U By Emaar Visa Infinite card offers rewards of up to 15 Upoints per AED 100 for all spends at any merchant and up to 75 Upoints per AED 100 for spends across Emaar entities including Emaar Malls - The Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall; Emaar Hospitality Group’s - Address Hotels + Resorts, Rove Hotels; and Emaar Entertainment’s - Reel Cinemas, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. As an introductory offer, customers will enjoy up to 25,000 Upoints of AED 2,500 value on applying for the card.

In addition, cardholders will also enjoy a host of special benefits from a Buy one Get one Free offer at Reel Cinemas as well as up to 30% discounts on dining at Address Hotels + Resorts, Vida Hotels and Resorts and Rove Hotels, and 30% discount at Emaar Entertainment destinations including KidZania, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, VR Park or Dubai Ice Rink and many more.

Additional card benefits include access to over 850 airport lounges worldwide, complimentary local concierge services and airport transfers in the UAE; complimentary rounds of golf and privilege access to select courses across the UAE along with complimentary multi-trip travel insurance.