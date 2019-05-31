Emaar to develop Aero-Economic Area of Beijing Daxing Airport

By Wam

At a ceremony held at the China National International Convention Centre, Dubai-based global developer Emaar on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Beijing New Aeropolis Holdings,BNA, to jointly develop a Business and Tourism Complex, integrating retail, entertainment, office, hotel hospitality, convention, sport, art and lifestyle functions in a one-stop solution within the Aero-Economic Area of Beijing Daxing International Airport, which is set to be the largest airport in the world.

Emaar and BNA will work closely to drive diversified collaboration and actively accelerate the share of resources to boost the establishment of the important Aero-Economic Area.

Emaar is a leading global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles based in Dubai, UAE, and is present in 13 countries. Emaar develops master-planned communities and lifestyle destinations in several high-growth markets globally. The group has a land bank of 1.6 billion square feet in the UAE and key international markets.

In addition to Downtown Dubai – home to Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Mall, which are among the worldˊs most popular attractions; Dubai Marina, one of the Middle East regionˊs largest waterfront developments; and Emaarˊs new ground-breaking development, Dubai Creek Harbour, Emaar has strong income-generating assets, with over 915,000 square metres of rental income assets and 19 hotels and resorts, under its different businesses – Emaar Development, Emaar Malls, Emaar Hospitality Group and Emaar Entertainment.

Emaar has built many landmark projects in the Middle East, North Africa, the United States, Europe and South Asia, which deliver ideal lifestyles. The group also plays an important role in driving China-UAE strategic partnership, and is actively exploring the Chinese market as part of the Belt Road Initiative.