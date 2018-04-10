‘Emerging technologies key for UAE’s events market’

The UAE events industry is poised to embrace cutting edge technologies which will better engage and involve audiences, while staving off the growing threat of “event fatigue”, according to a leading industry expert who is participating at the Middle East Special Event & Exhibition Show (MESE) 2018 from 22-23 April, Madinat Jumeirah.

Alan Kelly, Business Development Manager at Informa Middle East, part of one of the world’s leading events and conference organisers, believes the augmented reality, artificial intelligence and computer-generated environments will transform the experiences of guests – breathing new life and excitement into the increasingly crowded UAE events market.

Alan says: “The days of simply turning up to an event and remaining on the side-lines, watching and listening, are long gone. New technologies, and the resulting data they produce, will enable events to become far more immersive and tailored to the needs of delegates, creating both intimate and unique experiences.”

Virtual reality can create an interactive, computer-generated 3D environment, often using headsets, whereas augmented reality (AR) combines both computer-generated elements with reality to enable viewers to interact with computer-generated overlays as they move within the real world.

Michael Cerbelli, CEO and President of New York-based Cerbelli Creative and a key speaker at this year’s MESE 2018, agrees that technology is impacting all aspects of the event industry, including the planning phase.

“Software such as Allseated.com for virtual event and room management is a real game-changer,” says Michael. “It means I can design a room in New York and my client can literally be in San Francisco and put on a pair of VR goggles and walk the space with me. They can experience exactly what the room will look and feel like without doing a site-visit in an empty room.”

Michael believes that technology and social media also presents more opportunities to extend the impact of an event well beyond the confines of the venue, adding: “Guests are amplifying their experiences to large audiences of friends and followers so that an event for only 100 guests can reach 100,000 or more.”

With Expo 2020 fast approaching, Alan Kelly believes the UAE has an opportunity to position itself as the global leader in events innovation. “Dubai has already reached huge heights in terms of event delivery and has developed a thriving event ecosystem,” he says.

“Expo 2020 will obviously increase the revenue lines for many companies operating within the event space, but it will also present an opportunity for these companies to push the boundaries of event innovation and be the global benchmark for cutting-edge delivery and concept creation.”

The opportunities and challenges facing the events industry will be debated at length from 22-23 April during the Middle East Special Event and Exhibition Show 2018 at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Seminars will include:

- Brand Dubai: How are live events shaping the future of the city

- The future of online marketing

- How safe are our events?

- Using video marketing to build your brand

- How to successfully deliver high-end AVL integrations for EXPO projects

