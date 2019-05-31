Emirates A380 to become regular fixture in Muscat

By Wam

Emirates airline will operate twice-daily A380 flights on its Muscat route from 1st July.

Operating on EK 862/863 and EK864/865, this will become Emirates’ shortest scheduled A380 flight, flying a distance of 340 kilometres each way, to and from Muscat International Airport, MCT.

Emirates morning flight, EK 862, will depart Dubai at 08:25, arriving in Muscat at 09:40. The return flight, EK 863, will depart Muscat at 11:15, arriving in Dubai in the afternoon at 12:25. Emirates late afternoon flight EK 864 will depart Dubai at 16:10 and will arrive in Muscat at 17:25. EK 865 will depart Muscat at 19:05, arriving in Dubai at 20:15.

Flight timings will vary slightly with the commencement of the winter schedule in late October.

Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Centre, said, "Oman is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to best serve our customers. We thank Muscat International Airport and the government authorities for their support in making the A380 double daily operations happen."

In turn, Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed Al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, stated, "From its side, Muscat International Airport has demonstrated its readiness for this extraordinary event, and the arrival of these scheduled flights for this giant aircraft is again to prove the large airport capacity to accommodate an aircraft of this size."

The launch of the A380 flights will come exactly one year after the first deployment of a scheduled one-off A380 service that marked 25 years of operations to Oman.