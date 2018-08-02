Emirates adds frequencies to the Netherlands

By WAM

Emirates Airline today announced that due to strong market demand, it will introduce five additional flights per week from Dubai to Amsterdam.

These additional flights will complement its existing double daily services, offer an earlier departure option from Amsterdam that is convenient for visitors to Dubai, and provide enhanced connectivity to destinations on Emirates’ global network.

Four additional weekly services will be started effective 1st December 2018 and the fifth will be added from 1st January 2019, increasing frequency to the Dutch capital city to 19 weekly flights.