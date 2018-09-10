Emirates Airlines and La Mer among top brands for Filipinos

By WAM

Emirates Airline, du, RAKBANK, Global Village, Dubai Duty Free, and La Mer were among the most preferred brands by Filipinos in the UAE at the 4th edition of 'The Filipino Times' (TFT) Awards, the biggest red-carpet event held in recognition of brands that Filipinos love.

More than 40,000 voted in the biggest online poll of its kind at the UAE-based newspaper's website for the brand category, selecting from over 200 brands that made it to the final list of nominees. Companies who have shown excellence in providing extensive services for the Filipinos were also given due recognition through the company awards. In total, 34 brands and companies were awarded.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Karen Remo, Co-founder and Managing Director of New Perspective Media, publisher of The Filipino Times and organiser of The Filipino Times Awards, said, "The Filipino community has become a major contributor to the development drive in the UAE. With an ever-increasing purchasing power, Filipinos are now the fastest growing consumer market segment in the UAE.

"Connecting the Filipinos on the one hand and the brands on the other is The Filipino Times, the biggest Filipino newspaper in the Middle East and the largest online platform for Filipinos in the region. The Filipino Times Awards magnify this connection. This much coveted awards commend global success and world-class excellence."

In turn, Hjayceelyn Quintana, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, said, "Filipinos are building communities all over the world. With almost 10 percent of its 104 million population living and working abroad, the huge diaspora and its impact to the world can no longer be denied. As your Ambassador, I am your biggest fan. Your motivation to excel against all odds is a shining example of the Filipino spirit. Together, we will work to further raise the profile and visibility of the Filipinos in the global stage."

For his part, Paul Raymund Cortes, Philippine Consul-General in Dubai and Northern Emirates, said, "The awardees for this year, as in previous years, exemplify the very best of our country as they prove their mettle and conquer new ground. They all richly deserve the accolade given to them."

Here is the list of winners:

Brand Award Categories:

- Preferred Airline of the Year – Emirates Airline

- Preferred Telecom Company of the Year – du

- Preferred Bank of the Year – RAKBANK

- Preferred Shopping Mall of the Year – City Centre Deira

- Preferred Sports Retail Shop of the Year – Sun & Sand Sports

- Preferred Remittance Center of Year – Wall Street Exchange

- Preferred Electronics Outlet of the Year – Sharaf DG

- Preferred Healthcare Provider of the Year – NMC Mabuhay Clinic

- Preferred Supermarket of the Year – Carrefour

- Preferred Jewelry Brand of the Year – Pandora

- Preferred Retail Fashion Brand of the Year – Nine West

- Preferred Remittance Service Provider of the Year – Western Union

- Preferred Sedan Car of the Year – Al Futtaim Honda

- Preferred Sports Brand of the Year – Under Armour

- Preferred SUV Car of the Year – Al Futtaim Toyota

- Preferred Fast Food Restaurant of the Year – Jollibee

- Preferred Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year – Chowking

- Preferred Travel Agency of the Year – Tabeer Tourism

- Preferred Freight Forwarding Company of the Year – LBC Express Inc.

- Preferred Remittance Pay Out Center of the Year – Cebuana Lhuillier

- Preferred Filipino Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year – Fiesta Pinoy

- Preferred Seafood Restaurant of the Year – Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant



Company Award Categories:

- TFT Family and Cultural Destination of the Year - Global Village

- TFT Entertainment Destination of the Year - La Mer

- TFT Employer of the Year - Dubai Duty Free

- TFT Innovative Service of the Year – Emirates NBD-BDO Direct Remit

- TFT Consumer Event of the Year - GITEX Shopper

- TFT Watch of the Year - Philip Stein

- TFT Camera of the Year - Nikon

- TFT Excellence in Philippine Connectivity - Cebu Pacific

- TFT Innovative Product of Year - CMG Cargo

- TFT Buffet Restaurant of the Year - Hot Palayok Restaurant & Grill

- TFT Filipino-Friendly Travel Agency of the Year - MPQ Tourism

- TFT Newcomer Brand of the Year - Pancake House International

TFT Personality of The Year – Social Media: Khalid Al Ameri.