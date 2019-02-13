Emirates Airways to link Phnom Penh and Bangkok with daily service from Dubai

By Wam

Emirates Airways will link Phnom Penh, PNH, and Bangkok, BKK, with its new daily service set to launch on 1st June, 2019. The service from Dubai to Phnom Penh, via Bangkok, will provide passengers travelling between the capital cities of Cambodia and Thailand with more flight options.

The new service will be operated with an Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft. Flights to Phnom Penh will depart daily from Dubai International Airport, DXB, at 08:45 local time, as EK370, and arrive in Bangkok at 18:15. The same flight will then depart Bangkok at 20:00, before arriving at Phnom Penh International Airport at 21:25.

On the return segment, flight EK371 will depart Phnom Penh at 23:20, and will arrive in Bangkok at 00:40, the following day. It will then set off to Dubai‎ at 02:25, arriving at 05:35.

"We are pleased to enhance our services to these popular Southeast Asian destinations and offer more choices for travellers in Cambodia and Thailand. Passengers will not only be linked directly through our daily service, but will also have access to a host of domestic and regional routes from the two countries via Emirates’ codeshare partners Bangkok Airways, Jetstar Pacific and Jetstar Asia," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates' Divisional Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation and Aeropolitical Affairs.