Emirates announces codeshare partnership with Jetstar Pacific

Emirates and Jetstar Pacific have announced a new codeshare agreement, expanding the existing partnership between the Dubai-based carrier and Jetstar Group. The new partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City-based carrier allows Emirates’ passengers to enjoy connectivity on domestic flights within Vietnam, in addition to flights connecting Vietnam to Singapore, Thailand as well as Australia.

The new codeshare services from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi connect Emirates passengers to 14 Vietnamese cities beyond Ho Chi Minh City and six cities beyond Hanoi. Emirates will also operate codeshare flights with Jetstar Pacific between the latter’s hub in Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore, as well as Bangkok, both of which serve as connections for Emirates passengers continuing their travel to Brisbane, Melbourne or Sydney.

The Vietnamese cities that are covered by the new codeshare routes include: Ban Me Thuot, Phuquoc, Dalat, Quinhon, Tamky-Chulai, Hue, Pleiku, Nha Trang, Vinh City, Tuy Hoa, Dong Hoi, Thanh Hoa, Haiphong, and Da Nang in addition to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Under the agreement, Emirates’ flight number will be placed on Jetstar Pacific’s services to all codeshare destinations.

The codeshare partnership will give customers the simplicity of purchasing connecting flights using one reservation, and a smooth ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience during the entire journey. Passengers booking flights from 16 destinations in Vietnam, in addition to Hong Kong, Osaka, Taipei, Singapore, Guangzhou and Bangkok will be able to connect in Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi and fly with Emirates to many destinations worldwide. Furthermore, Emirates travellers wishing to explore Vietnam can enjoy the flexibility of open-jaw flight bookings where they can fly into either Ho Chi Minh City or Hanoi and depart from the other city.

"As part of our continuous efforts to delight customers around the world, we’re pleased to further extend our partnership with Jetstar Group to include Jetstar Pacific, allowing Emirates’ customers to benefit from enhanced connectivity to numerous destinations in Vietnam and beyond while also enjoying the convenience and rewards of the integrated loyalty programme Skywards, wherein customers may earn and redeem Skywards Miles on the codeshare flights," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation & Aeropolitical Affairs. "Jetstar Pacific‘s route network of 16 domestic destinations in Vietnam in addition to 6 international cities within Asia complements flights from Emirates’ European network into Vietnam and from Australia to Vietnam via Singapore and Bangkok. This further enhances our global network that spans more than 160 destinations worldwide."

Alan McIntyre, Jetstar Executive Manager Networks and Partnerships, said this was another exciting announcement for Emirates and Jetstar, as they continue to grow and develop their valuable partnership. "This codeshare is another way we are fulfilling our promise to make the world more accessible, by giving Emirates’ customers access to our growing Vietnamese network. We are proud to extend our cooperation with Emirates’ Skywards, offering its members earn and redemption opportunities on Jetstar Pacific."

Emirates currently operates codeshare flights to 23 sectors with Jetstar (JQ) and 12 sectors with Jetstar Asia (3K). On Emirates’ codeshare flights with Jetstar Pacific (BL), currently comprising a fleet of 18 A320s, passengers will enjoy the generous complimentary baggage allowance as on Emirates flights as well as in-flight refreshments and meals during their journey. Travellers will also enjoy preferred seating, with the first ten rows of BL aircraft allocated to codeshare flight customers.

In addition to direct flights from Dubai to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, passengers flying to Vietnam will now enjoy two-way connectivity to key destinations like Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phuquoc.

Customers will experience an enhanced level of convenience as both Emirates and Jetstar Pacific work together to synchronise flight schedules and minimise connection times, further complementing Emirates’ daily service between Dubai and its two Vietnamese destinations Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.