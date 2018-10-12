Emirates Auction to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2018

By Wam

Emirates Auction has announced its platinum sponsorship of the "Smart Dubai Government" pavilion during GITEX Technology Week 2018, which will take place from 14th to 18th October, at the Dubai World trade Centre.

The company will also participate in the 38th edition of GITEX Technology Week with a separate independent platform that will showcase the company’s most prominent achievements and projects, as well as highlight the services and products that it offers in the field of management and organisation of public and online auctions.

Commenting on the participation, Abdulla M. AlMannaei, Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates Auction, said, "Our continuous participation in GITEX Technology Week, whether as official sponsors for the Smart Dubai Government pavilion or in our own independent platform, is due to our keenness in enhancing the partnerships between the public and private sectors, as well as to learn about the latest technologies and solutions that the company can use to develop its services and cement its leadership in organising and managing auctions by adopting to the best international practices."

The company will review the various services it offers in terms of managing public and online auctions, which include organising auctions for vehicles, vehicle number plates, real-estate, asset liquidation projects, distinguished numbers for mobile phones, jewellery, ancient and historical artifacts, heavy machinery, construction and industrial equipment, among others.

Emirates Auction will also showcase its smart services that offer the maximum flexibility and ease of use to its patrons, which includes its online auction platform that can be accessed through the company’s websites, as well as the ability to connect with the company though telephone, SMS, and mobile apps for smart phones and tablets.