Emirates’ Game Changer First Class Suite to debut on Vienna route

By Staff

Emirates’ latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the ‘Game Changer' First Class product will operate between Dubai and Vienna on a daily basis from 1 December 2018. Austria will be one of the first few countries in the world to be served by Emirates’ Boeing 777 aircraft with fully enclosed private suites inspired by Mercedes-Benz.

Emirates flies to Vienna twice daily and both flights will be operated by its flagship products – the iconic A380 and Game Changer Boeing 777 product – underscoring its commitment to the market since 2004. It also means customers travelling to or from Vienna can enjoy the latest Emirates products regardless of which of the two daily flights they opt for.

With floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and sleek design features, Emirates’ new private suites on the Boeing 777 takes luxury and privacy to the next level. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, these spacious, fully-enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration.

The new suites were designed with customer comfort in mind as the seats recline into a fully flat bed and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” position inspired by NASA technology, giving a feeling of relaxation and weightlessness. The aircraft also boasts the industry’s first virtual windows for suites located in the middle aisle. These virtual windows project the view from outside the aircraft using real time camera technology. In the other suites, binoculars are available for customers who want to explore the sky outside their windows. Customers in each suite can easily communicate with the cabin crew or request for room service through a new video call function.

From First Class through to the Business and Economy Class cabins, the latest Emirates 777 aircraft boasts multi-million dollar features that include newly-designed seats and upgraded inflight entertainment systems in all cabins, giving customers an unmatched travel experience regardless of which cabin they are in.

The Business Class seats are inspired by the interior of a modern sports car, and feature an ergonomically designed headrest with a sleek overall look and feel. It has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest, and a personal mini-bar.

The Economy Class cabin features a colour palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support.

Operating one of the two daily flights from Dubai to Vienna, travellers can enjoy the new Boeing 777 product on flight EK125 departing Dubai at 16:50hrs, arriving in Vienna at 20:00hrs. The return flight EK126 leaves Vienna at 21:55hrs, arriving back at Dubai International Airport at 06:35hrs the following day. The other daily rotation between Dubai and Vienna, EK127/EK128, is served by an Emirates Airbus A380.

Emirates’ products and services across cabin classes are continually improved and enhanced following feedback from customers. The airline pioneered the private suite concept on commercial flights in 2003, establishing a new standard for First Class travel.

Emirates is the largest operator of the Boeing 777 aircraft, one of the most popular and advanced wide-bodied aircraft in commercial operation today. The airline has 164 Boeing 777s in its fleet, and a further 151 on firm order, including 150 of the next generation Boeing 777x aircraft. Today, Emirates operates the Boeing 777 to more than 130 passenger and cargo destinations from its hub in Dubai.