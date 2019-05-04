Emirates Group appoints Hana Al Awadhi as Vice President HR

By Staff

The Emirates Group has announced the appointment of Hana Al Awadhi as Vice President HR earlier this month, overseeing dnata’s HR Business partnership at dnata Airport Operations in Dubai and accross the world.

Hana started her career with Emirates in 2006 as a Human Resources Specialist in HR Business Support department, supporting Emirates Airport Services. Since then, she has progressed and served in a number of operational roles within Emirates including Flight Operations, Emirates Engineering, Service Delivery, Network Control and Emirates Security, carving a holistic career path for herself.

After gaining 13 years of solid HR experience, Hana was promoted to be the first UAE National to lead dnata’s HR in the role of Vice President – Human Resources Business Partnership. In her new role, Hana will partner with dnata Airport Operations’ senior leadership team across the globe.

“My career with the Emirates Group has been such a rewarding journey. From day one, I’ve been presented with development opportunities which enabled me to build a strong foundation and gain valuable experience. I look forward to continue contributing to the success of the organization through driving dnata’s people strategy and creating a happy environment for dnata colleagues,” said Hana Al Awadhi

Congratulating Hana on her new appointment, Abdulaziz Al Ali, Executive Vice President Human Resources said: “We wish Hana all the best in her new position as Vice President. She is a great example of how effective our National Development strategy is in enabling UAE Nationals realise their full potential. Business Partnership is a very important portfolio for dnata and we are proud to have an Emirati woman with a successful track record, lead as our new VP HR.”

Hana Al Awadhi has a Bachelor degree in Business Management and Higher Diploma in Human Resources Management from Dubai Women’s College. She has also completed her Chartered Institution of Personnel & Development (CIPD) and a number of leadership programs last being Global Business Consortium (GBC) with London Business School in Jan 2019.