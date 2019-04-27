Emirates Holidays launches new travel collection for 2019 – 2021

By Staff

Emirates Holidays is revealing the highlights of its new travel programme for 2019 – 2021. Now available online and in print, ‘Be There: The Worldwide Holiday Collection’ has been curated to include trending destinations for travellers from Dubai as identified by Emirates Holidays’ team of travel experts.

Mark White, Head of Product at Emirates Holidays commented: “In 2018, the most popular countries to travel to from Dubai with Emirates Holidays were: Thailand, Maldives, Switzerland, Germany and the UK. Typically leading our top travelled to destinations from the UAE in the past ten years, we also predict a busy time of travel to these countries from 2019 to 2021.”

“However, with UAE travellers continuing to explore more of the world, we have incorporated new itineraries to emerging and trending destinations in these countries and beyond,” White continued.

“As an example, UK travel is evolving to include more of the country, not just London – as has historically been the case – as far north as the Scottish Highlands. Our ‘Enchanting Scotland and England’ itinerary takes travellers from the hilly Scottish capital of Edinburgh through the epic valley of Glencoe, down to the English Lakes, concluding in London.”

Beyond the UK, other highlight destinations which feature extended itinerary options include: Japan; California, USA; Hamburg, Germany; and Cape Town, South Africa.

White added: “As touring across the beautiful Japanese countryside takes off, make sure to look out for our ‘Japan Highlights’ itinerary, or experience the ‘Best of the West’ of the USA – ever popular with UAE travellers – with our tailor-made, self-drive tour from Los Angeles to Las Vegas via the Grand Canyon, on to the national parks and concluding in San Francisco.”

“Go on a ‘Tour of Hamburg’ and experience its spectacular riverside scenery, or use this northern city as a gateway to see more of Germany and neighbouring Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands. Try the ‘Best of South Africa’, a country seeing a resurgence in popularity as tourists flock to climb Table Mountain and experience an African safari – with our itinerary you can try both, travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg.”

Alongside extended touring options, which can be tailor-made to all preferences, the collection includes more than 200 new accommodation options added to the Emirates Holidays portfolio with its itineraries, and the bespoke requests of its travellers, in mind.

In the Maldives, for example – one of the most popular places to travel to from the UAE – the new LUX* North Male Atoll is bringing a first of its kind concept to its shores with over-water penthouse residences, and the original barefoot luxury resort, Soneva Fushi, is now available to book with Emirates Holidays.

“We have added brand-new hotels, resorts and apartments to our collection across our most popular destinations and in areas where our travel experts have experienced increased interest from travellers – in the UAE this has included the Gold Coast, Australia’s theme park capital, and new destinations in Europe in particular,” White added.

“We have increased our available accommodation significantly in Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast and throughout trending places in Europe including parts of Greece, Croatia and Slovenia, Scandinavia, Monaco and Spain, and predict that our boutique hotel options on the hills of Santorini, Greece and beach resorts in Marbella, Spain will attract UAE travellers as we have seen particular interest in holidays to these destinations.”

Tailored versions of ‘Be There: The Worldwide Holiday Collection’ have been created for Emirates Holidays’ key markets and are now available worldwide.

Visit the Emirates Holidays Travel Store for the print edition of ‘Be There: The Worldwide Holiday Collection’ for programme highlights, also available online: www.emiratesholidays.com/ or see the entire roster of new hotel and tour options available throughout www.emiratesholidays.com.