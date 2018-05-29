Emirates Islamic launches a personalised banking experience for UAE nationals

Emirates Islamic has announced the launch of a personalised banking experience for its UAE national customers.

For new salaried accounts, the bank is welcoming UAE nationals with a bonus of up to AED3,000 and much more. Emirati customers looking to buy a car will benefit from special pricing as low as 1.99% during Ramadan, coupled with approvals within four hours.

The bank also offers a comprehensive range of home finance solutions from construction finance to releasing cash with discounts on fees and profit rates. Further, the bank will also offer UAE nationals the premium ‘Emirati Visa Signature Credit Card’ free for life with outstanding lifestyle and travel benefits, including instant and flexible rewards redemption against shopping at any outlet or website across the globe.

The above perks will complement a range of other banking benefits for Emirates Islamic customers, including free ATM withdrawals at over 800 locations and free over the counter teller transactions at all of the bank’s branches.

Commenting on the launch, Wasim Saifi, Deputy CEO - Consumer Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates Islamic said, "We are extremely pleased to launch the exclusive offering for our UAE national customers. This unique banking proposition builds on our existing products and services in addition to new solutions to create a distinct and differentiated offering that caters to the specific needs and lifestyle of our Emirati customers. We are certain that our proposition will strengthen our appeal and be well received by customers across the UAE."