Emirates launches app in Arabic

By Staff

All the features in the Emirates app are now available in Arabic, bringing the total number of languages supported to 19. The Emirates app currently receives an average of 600,000 monthly downloads and allows users to search, book and manage their flights as well as their Emirates Skywards accounts.

Emirates is the only airline globally to have its mobile app available in 19 languages, including Arabic, English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Czech, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil & Portugal), Polish, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Turkish.

In recent years, the airline has been using analytical and customer behaviour insights to constantly improve its digital channels. Last financial year, a quarter of all ticket sales were made on its web and mobile channels and over 40% of customers checked-in online for their flights.

“We have worked very hard to ensure our customers enjoy the same high-quality Emirates experience in the digital world as they do when enjoying our award-winning physical product and service. Our app has become a useful travel companion for more than 1.5 million travellers a month and it ensures a seamless customer journey on the go. We will continue to invest in mobile to provide an enjoyable customer experience and to make our customers’ travel journey as seamless as possible,” said Alex Knigge, Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand (Digital).

Earlier this year, the Emirates app was enhanced with new technology allowing customers to create bespoke playlists of their inflight entertainment ahead of their travels and sync it to their seats once on board, providing a world-class travel experience.

Leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies

The airline has focused on elevating its digital customer experience by leveraging cutting edge technology.

Last year, Emirates introduced 3D seat models, becoming the first airline to introduce web virtual reality (VR) technology on its digital platform. The 3D seat model is a visualisation engine that displays an immersive 3D 360 degree view of the interior of the Emirates A380 and all the Emirates B777 aircraft types, allowing users to navigate through the Economy, Business and First Class cabins, as well as the iconic Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa on the A380 using navigational hotspots.

The airline clinched the ‘Best Digital Strategy’ award for this innovation at this year’s Gulf Customer Experience Awards. The VR technology is being deployed to other functions of the airline and emirates.com will soon host virtual models of its airport lounges across the world.

Emirates’ digital channels continue to push boundaries as it explores more emerging technology and prepares to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve the customer experience later this year.