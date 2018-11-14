Emirates launches special fares to over 20 global destinations

By Staff

Emirates is offering special fares in the UAE to over 20 global destinations in its network. Passengers can now take advantage of the upcoming UAE National Day long weekend and plan a short holiday getaway, or visit family and friends back home, within Emirates’ vast network.

The offer applies to bookings made today until 22nd November 2018 for travel until 31st July 2019.

Economy Class passengers can enjoy fares to Colombo starting at AED 1,495, London starting at 2,665, Seychelles starting at AED 2,935, Cape Town starting at AED 3,635, Bangkok starting at AED 2,305, Beirut starting at AED 1,065 and Milan starting at AED 3,005.

Business Class passengers can enjoy fares to Colombo starting at AED 3775, London starting at AED 13,675, Seychelles starting at AED 8,515, Cape Town starting at AED 15,835, Bangkok starting at AED 11,205, Beirut starting at AED 6,125 and Milan starting at AED 16,265.

Travellers can also book with Emirates Holidays and enjoy a five-star holiday experience for an additional spend starting at AED 725 per person, exclusive of the airfare.

Travellers can ‘fly better’ with Emirates and enjoy a stress-free experience before boarding their flight with Home Check-in. With convenience in mind, customers in Dubai booking their travel across any class with Emirates can now take advantage of Home Check-in for just AED 250 for up to seven pieces of luggage. The rate of AED 25 will be charged for every additional piece of luggage.

Customers can book the service on emirates.com 12-48 hours before departure. Home Check-in agents will come to a customer’s home, hotel or office anywhere in Dubai to complete the security check, conduct check-in formalities and issue boarding passes, weigh their luggage, and tag and transport the bags to be delivered straight to their flight.

Passengers on Emirates flight can enjoy the airline’s award winning in-flight entertainment system with up to 3,500 channels and up to 20MB complimentary on-board Wi-Fi, as well as regionally inspired meals on-board prepared by award-winning chefs.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions, visit www.emirates.ae, travel agent or through the local Emirates Sales Office. Terms & conditions apply.