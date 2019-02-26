Emirates NBD announces planned end-to-end digital transformation

By Wam

Emirates NBD today announced a planned end-to-end digital transformation of its transaction banking platform. The transformation is part of the banking group’s AED1 billion commitment to digitise operations, products and services, enhancing its proposition to corporate clients and retail customers.

Supported by transaction banking and technology specialist Intellect Design Arena Limited’s Intellect Global Transaction Banking, iGTB, the planned project is aimed at strengthening Emirates NBD Transaction Banking’s market leadership and will cover the bank’s operations across trade corridors in the UAE, KSA, Egypt, India, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the planned transformation, Sumit Aggarwal, EVP and Group Head, Transaction Banking Services, Emirates NBD, said, "iGTB’s in-depth domain knowledge and expertise made it our partner of choice to create a best-in-class digital Transaction Banking platform that will strengthen our capability to respond to evolving business needs.

Clients are at the centre of our digital transformation journey and we believe this platform will enhance our proposition and enable us to deliver seamless user journeys and access to all aspects of working capital management with enhanced visibility and data analytics."

Emirates NBD’s investment in a new digital platform will strengthen the bank’s position as the country’s market leader in Transaction Banking. The project integrates iGTB’s Digital Transaction Banking platform powered by an integrated front-end omni-channel portal to deliver a seamless user experience to Emirates NBD’s corporate clients.

The new platform will offer clients the ability to view, monitor and control their working capital needs across cash management, trade and FX enabling easy, informed and on-the-go decision making with one-click efficiency in addition to fully integrated back-end product processors across all lines of business.

For his part, Manish Maakan, CEO of iGTB, said, "This significant deal, with our 29th DTB client, reiterates our market leadership in the Middle East, with iGTB being the preferred go-to digital transformation partner for the transaction banking space. Our unwavering design-driven culture puts banks and businesses at the centre of everything we do. This not only creates desire and establishes trust with banks, but also results in a distinct advantage for them. We are delighted to support Emirates NBD's digital transformation journey, especially given the Middle East’s strong position as a hub for global trade."