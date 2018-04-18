Emirates NBD launches first private cloud in banking sector in region

Emirates NBD has announced that it has launched its own private cloud platform. It is the first bank in the region to implement a private cloud platform that leverages similar technologies to cloud-native companies, marking a major milestone in the Emirates NBD Group’s ongoing AED1 billion IT transformation.

Through its new private cloud technology, the bank’s IT platforms and applications will benefit through enhanced cost efficiencies as well as higher security, resilience, flexibility, insight and quality control. Emirates NBD’s future innovations will also be available with an accelerated time-to-market.

The bank’s growing international customer base can enjoy a seamless digital experience across all of its banking channels as its private cloud leverages similar cloud-native application architecture as used by technology leaders like Google, Facebook and Amazon.

Emirates NBD is now pursuing an ambitious plan to transition all of its applications onto the private cloud in the short term.

"Launching our own private cloud marks a key milestone in Emirates NBD’s capability to provide our customers with first-to-market banking innovations," said Abdulla Qassem, Group Chief Operating Officer of Emirates NBD. "We are the first bank in the region to invest in this world-class private cloud technology that will enable us to deliver higher value to our customers, at an increasingly rapid rate. As we continue to lead the region’s banking sector, I look forward to announcing more technology-firsts over 2018 and beyond."

The new private cloud’s continuous delivery and automation features play a key role in ensuring Emirates NBD can more rapidly experiment, as well as more rapidly develop and launch new products to its customers across its channels.