Emirates NBD ranked UAE’s top banking brand with a value of US$4.04 billion

By WAM

Emirates NBD today announced its position as the UAE’s most valuable banking brand with a US$4.04 billion brand valuation in The Banker’s annual brand valuation league table. The bank also secured a spot among the top 100 global banking brands and was ranked second in the Middle East and Africa region.

Emirates NBD was ranked seventy-sixth worldwide in the Brand Finance Banking 500, a prestigious ranking of the world’s 500 biggest banks, conducted by leading brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance and published in the February edition of The Banker.

"We are delighted and honoured to maintain our position as the UAE’s most valuable banking brand by a renowned institution such as The Banker," said Shayne Nelson, Group CEO, Emirates NBD. "Our brand value reflects our robust financial performance as well as our collective efforts and ongoing initiatives in customer service, product development, corporate social responsibility, marketing and others. As we prepare for Expo 2020 Dubai next year, Emirates NBD will remain at the forefront with its initiatives to simplify banking, aiming to deliver a modern technology-driven banking experience with the human touch."

Expanding on the bank’s values and commitment to its customers and the UAE, Shayne Nelson added that Emirates NBD will continue to engage its customers and the community with innovative campaigns, programmes and initiatives that celebrate the nation’s unity and commitment to diversity during the Year of Tolerance.

In addition to its brand engagement, Emirates NBD delivered a record set of results in 2018 net profit up 20% year-on-year to AED10 billion, underpinned by higher income and a lower cost of risk. The bank achieved another milestone as total assets surpassed AED500 billion for the first time. The Group’s balance sheet remains healthy with a further strengthening in capital coupled with strong liquidity and stable credit quality.