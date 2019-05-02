Emirates partners with LATAM Airlines Brazil on 17 Brazilian routes

By Wam

Emirates airline has announced a new codeshare partnership agreement with LATAM Airlines Brazil covering domestic services in Brazil, providing greater choice and connectivity to its customers.

Emirates passengers travelling to and from Brazil will now be able to connect with 17 cities in LATAM’s domestic network covered by the codeshare agreement. Passengers travelling to/from these cities will now be able to connect seamlessly in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro with Emirates’ flights to its Dubai hub, which serves over 150 destinations worldwide.

The agreement will offer Emirates passengers more choice to travel to/from Brazil with minimum connection times to destinations in Emirates’ global network such as Japan, Australia and India amongst others.

Codeshare routes are as follows: From/to Sao Paulo (GRU): Belem; Belo Horizonte; Brasilia; Campo Grande; Curitiba; Florianopolis; Fortaleza; Goiania; Foz do Iguacu Falls; Londrina; Manaus; Porto Alegre; Recife; Salvador; Sao Luiz; and Vitoria.

From/to Rio de Janeiro (GIG): Belem; Brasilia; Curitiba; Fortaleza; Goiania; Iguassu Falls; Manaus; Natal; and Vitoria.

"We’re pleased to establish a partnership with LATAM Airlines Brazil providing our passengers with increased choice, flexibility and ease of connection to different cities within Brazil. We continuously invest in providing more benefits to our customers. With our award-winning product and strong partners in Brazil, we look forward to continue supporting the country’s growing inbound tourist numbers and business trade opportunities," said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Divisional Senior Vice President, Strategic Planning, Revenue Optimisation and Aeropolitical Affairs.

Emirates currently serves two Brazil gateways with daily services to Dubai from Sao Paulo, operated by the A380, and Rio de Janeiro, operated by the newly-refurbished Boeing 777-200LR as of 1st June, 2019. Passengers can also fly to Buenos Aires and Santiago de Chile (from 1st June, 2019) onboard the Boeing 777-200LR from Rio de Janeiro.