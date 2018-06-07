Emirates SkyCargo set to expand footprint in the UK

Emirates SkyCargo, the freight division of Emirates, is gearing up to facilitate more trade between the UK and the rest of the world by adding London Stansted and Edinburgh to its global network of over 155 destinations. London Stansted and Edinburgh will be Emirates SkyCargo’s seventh and eighth destinations in the UK.

Emirates SkyCargo will be operating a daily service to both destinations on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and will be offering a cargo capacity of up to 20 tonnes per flight. This will translate into an additional cargo capacity of over 500 tonnes per week for exports and imports for the UK market.

The air cargo carrier currently offers the UK a weekly cargo capacity of over 2000 tonnes on over 120 passenger flights and two freighter flights. Since 2014, Emirates SkyCargo has transported close to a record 600,000 tonnes of cargo including both exports and imports through its six existing gateways in the UK. Emirates SkyCargo is one of the three leading international air cargo carriers for the UK market.

With a combined 63 flights a week from London Heathrow and London Gatwick, these London gateways account for biggest portion of the air cargo carrier’s total UK cargo volumes. Cargo uplifted to and from London in the last four years have accounted for slightly over 60% of the total cargo uplifted to and from the UK. The daily service to London Stansted will provide additional choice and capacity for customers in the London region to airfreight their cargo to global destinations.