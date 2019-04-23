Emirates to deploy Boeing 777-300ER to Male

By Wam

Emirates airline has announced the deployment of its latest Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft fitted with the ‘Game Changer’ First Class suites on its Dubai- Male route from 1st June, 2019.

The Maldivian capital will become the first destination in the South Asian region to be served on a regular basis by the new aircraft.

Passengers travelling to and from Emirates flights EK658 and EK659 will enjoy one of three daily non-stop services connecting Male, with Emirates’ hub in Dubai.

"The Maldives has become an increasingly popular destination for Emirates, attracting premium travelers, honeymooners and families from around the world. Introducing the new Boeing 777 with the state-of-the-art First Class suites on this route reaffirms our longstanding commitment to Male," said Ahmed Khoory, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, West Asia and Indian Ocean.

Travellers to and from the Maldives can experience the new Emirates Boeing 777 product on flight EK658 departing Dubai daily at 04:20 and arriving in Male at 09:30. The return flight EK659 leaves Male at 11:00, arriving in Dubai at 14:00.