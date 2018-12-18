Emirates to operate A380 between Glasgow and Dubai

By Wam

Emirates today announced it will introduce a daily A380 service for a temporary period between Glasgow and Dubai from 16th April, 2019. It will be the first time the double decker aircraft will operate on a scheduled basis to Scotland.

The larger capacity A380 will replace Emirates’ current twice daily Boeing 777 service between Glasgow and Dubai from 16th April until 31st May, 2019. Dubai Airports plan to close Dubai International’s (DXB) southern runway during this time for upgrade works, and the single runway operations require airlines to reduce and adjust their operating schedules. The deployment of the A380 is to minimise the reduction of Emirates’ capacity from Glasgow to Dubai and beyond during this period.

The A380 flight will depart Dubai at 1450hrs and arrive in Glasgow at 1945hrs, while the return flight will leave Glasgow at 2130hrs and land in Dubai at 0755hrs the next morning.

From 1st June until 30th September, the double daily service will be reinstated on the route, with the A380 operating on the first flight of the day, and a Boeing 777 on the second, increasing capacity on the route during this period to meet seasonal summer demand.

Thereafter, the service will revert back to a twice daily Boeing 777 operation. Launched in October this year, Emirates also offers a daily service to Edinburgh, bringing to three the number of daily flights between Scotland and Dubai.

Emirates first operated the A380 to Glasgow as a one off in April 2014, when the airline celebrated 10 years of successful operations to the city. This year also marks the 10th year of Emirates’ A380 operations. With an A380 fleet of 108, and with 54 additional aircraft on order, Emirates is the largest operator of A380s in the world.