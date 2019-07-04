Emirates to resume flights to Khartoum

By Wam

Emirates airline has announced that it will resume flights to Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, from 8th July, 2019.

"After closely monitoring the situation in Sudan and conducting an exhaustive review of all operational factors, we have decided to resume our services to Khartoum. This will help support local business and increase access to international markets, as well as benefit passengers connecting to our global network," said Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Africa.

Operating daily, EK733 departs Dubai at 14:35 and arrives in Khartoum at 16:40. The return flight, EK734, departs Khartoum at 18:10 and arrives in Dubai at 00:20 the next morning.

Emirates launches new service to Porto

Emirates airline has launched its new four times weekly service to Porto, its second destination in Portugal. The new service provides travellers from across Emirates’ global network with a direct flight to the popular city in the north of the country.

The inaugural flight, EK197, touched down at the city’s international airport on Tuesday afternoon, marking the start of the airline’s first service to northern Portugal.

The flight will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and depart Dubai as EK197 at 09:15 and arrive in Porto at 14:30. The return flight, EK198, will depart Porto at 17:35 and land in Dubai at 04:15 the next morning.

The Emirates Boeing 777-200LR was welcomed by Porto Airport with a water cannon salute. The aircraft has 38 lie-flat seats in Business Class in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 seats in Economy Class.

Speaking at an event at the airport to celebrate the new service, Thierry Aucoc, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Europe, Russian Federation and Latin America, said, "Travellers in northern Portugal will now have a convenient and direct flight option to our Dubai hub, from where they can seamlessly access Emirates’ global network, particularly to destinations in Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. This new service also opens up a new and exciting destination for travellers from across our network.

Also speaking at the event, Jose Luis Arnaut, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, Chairman of the Board, said, "Emirates' investment in this route is the result of joint efforts between the airline, ANA as well as tourism and Northern Region stakeholder teams. We are therefore excited by this new service, as it shows the region’s development and attractiveness as both a business and leisure destination."

Emirates also operates two flights a day between Dubai and Lisbon with Boeing 777-300ERs, offering more than 700 seats a day.