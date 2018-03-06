Emirates unveils more spacious Business Class seats on Boeing 777

Emirates has unveiled a brand new Business Class cabin and configuration on its Boeing 777-200LR aircraft, with new wider seats laid out in a 2-2-2 configuration for the first time.

The airline has invested over US$150 million to refurbish the 10 existing 777-200LR aircraft in its fleet.

The newly refurbished Emirates 777-200LR aircraft is set in a two-class configuration which offers 38 Business Class seats and 264 seats in Economy Class. While the Business Class seats are in the same design and shape of Emirates’ latest lie-flat seats, they are now two inches wider for a more comfortable journey. The seats retain the champagne coloured finish and diamond stitch pattern on the full leather cover, and the ergonomically designed headrest revealed on Emirates’ newest Boeing 777 in November.

The Business Class seat has a pitch of 72 inches and moves into a fully flat sleeping position. It also has touchscreen controls for the seat and inflight entertainment system, several personal lighting options, privacy panels between seats, a shoe stowage area, footrest and a personal mini-bar.

Luxury and comfort are at the heart of Emirates’ product refresh as overhead bins in centre of the cabin have been removed for an airier and more spacious feel on board. The cabin boasts electronic windows and the largest personal in-flight entertainment (IFE) screens in Business Class at 23 inches wide.

The cabin also features the Ghaf tree - considered the national tree of the United Arab Emirates, and now a signature design on the latest Emirates aircraft.

In addition, the new Business Class cabin features a social area – unique to the Boeing 777-200LR fleet. The mini lounge area features snacks such as crisps, sandwiches and fruit, as well as beverages for customers to help themselves to during the flight.

The offering will complement Emirates’ full service of regionally inspired cuisine prepared by gourmet chefs, and accompanied by some of the most exclusive wines, champagnes and spirits in the world.

Economy class seats onboard the 777-200LR have also been refreshed to the latest colour palette of soft greys and blues. The ergonomically designed seats come with full leather headrests that have flexible side panels and can also be adjusted vertically for optimum support. Customers can enjoy up to 3,000 channels of on-demand entertainment in ice with 600 movies, over 200 hours of TV, and thousands of music tracks every month. The aircraft is also equipped with Wi-Fi and Live TV across all classes.

Emirates’ newly refurbished 777-200LR aircraft will go into service on 6 March to Fort Lauderdale. This is the first of 10 aircraft which will be retrofitted with the new configuration over the course of the year. The refurbished 777-200LR aircraft is planned for several destinations including Emirates’ most recently announced destination – Santiago, Chile.