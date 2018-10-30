Emirates unveils world’s first 'biometric path'

By Wam

Emirates is gearing up to launch the world’s first "biometric path" which will offer its customers a smooth airport journey at the airline’s hub at the Dubai International airport.

Utilising the latest biometric technology – a mix of facial and iris recognition – Emirates passengers can soon check in for their flight, complete immigration formalities, enter the Emirates Lounge, and board their flights, simply by strolling through the airport.

The latest biometric equipment has already been installed at Emirates Terminal 3, Dubai International airport. This equipment can be found at select check-in counters, at the Emirates Lounge in Concourse B for premium passengers, and at select boarding gates. Areas, where biometric equipment is installed, will be clearly marked.

Trials for the Smart Tunnel, a project by the General Directorate of Residence and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, GDRFA, in collaboration with Emirates, was launched on 10th October. It is a world-first for passport control, where passengers simply walk through a tunnel and are "cleared" by immigration authorities without human intervention or the need for a physical passport stamp.

Once its internal tests are completed, Emirates will shortly launch trials for biometric processing at the other key customer points at the airport – check-in, lounge, and boarding gate – and subsequently at transit counters/gates, and for its chauffeur drive services. All biometric data will be stored with GDRFA, and customers invited to participate in the trials will be asked for their consent.

Commenting on the announcement, Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, said, "Guided by our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, Emirates continuously innovates and strives to improve our day-to-day business. After extensive research and evaluation of numerous technologies and new approaches to enhance our passenger journey, we are now satisfied with the preliminary work we have carried out and are ready to commence live trials of the world’s first biometric path at Emirates Terminal 3.

"These ground-breaking initiatives are a result of close collaboration with our stakeholders, particularly GDRFA who have been instrumental in the programme to bring the biometric path to fruition. The recent launch of the Smart Tunnel trial by GDRFA is a great achievement and clearly demonstrates the unique and collaborative nature of innovation at Dubai airport. All systems will eventually be linked with each other resulting in better service to our customers and a happier journey whether arriving, departing or transiting in Dubai. This is very much in line with Emirates’ 'Fly Better' brand promise. We will soon invite customers to participate in the trials for our biometric path, and we look forward to their feedback."

Emirates’ "biometric path" will improve customer experience and customer flow through the airport with fewer document checks and less queuing. Eventually, the "live" passenger tracking capability will also improve security and the airline’s ability to deliver even better and more personalised services. For instance, enabling the Emirates airport team to locate and assist ‘late’ customers who would otherwise miss their flights.

The airline’s "biometric path" will cover departures, arrivals, transit, chauffeur drive connections, and lounge access in Dubai. Initially focussed on First and Business class travellers, Emirates intends to speedily extend the "biometric path" to Economy class travellers in Dubai, and in the future potentially to other airports outside of Dubai, and also for its own dedicated crew check-in facility.