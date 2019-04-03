Emirates wins award at TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines

By Wam

Emirates Airline has been awarded Best First Class in the world at the 2019 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice awards for Airlines.

The airline also clinched several other awards including Best Regional Business Class Middle East, Best First Class Middle East and nabbed the overall Travelers' Choice Major Airline honour for the Middle East. TripAdvisor has awarded the world’s top carriers based on the quantity and quality of reviews and ratings for airlines by TripAdvisor flyers, gathered over a 12-month period.

Commenting on winning the award, Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline, said, "We set the bar a long time ago defining what First Class travel should look like and we continuously invest in product and innovation so we are very pleased that our customers have recognised our unparalleled First class experience with this award."