Empower establishes world’s largest district cooling project in Business Bay

By Wam

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, Empower, is on its way to establishing the world’s largest district cooling project by increasing its capacity of district cooling in Business Bay. The Empower endeavour is based on a contract signed in 2005, which stipulates providing Business Bay with 350,000 Refrigeration Tons, in completion of its expansion plans to cover the entire district.

Currently, Business Bay is served by three major district cooling plants with a total capacity of 135,000 RT, owned by Empower named as Business Bays 1, 2 and 3 located within the district. As part of the expansion plan, three more plants in Business Bays 4, 5 and 6 are upcoming in the same district with the capacity of meeting the increased demand on district cooling services in Business Bay.

The collective capacity is expected to reach 350,000 RT by the completion of all stages of this project, which is the largest project of its kind worldwide.

Commenting on the new project, Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said,"The new plants, Business Bay 4, 5 and 6 that Empower is working on completing will be using advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence application. These plants will also be connected to the Monitoring and Control Centre which will be providing instantaneous information to adjust supply and consumption rates with a single keystroke."

The Business Bay 2 and Business Bay 3 plants were built according to the US Green Building Standards, and have also obtained the certificate of LEED ‘GOLD’ Standards. All plants in Business Bay project are following sustainable methodologies by using Treated Sewage Effluent and Thermal Energy Storage technologies and connected to Empower’s Centralised Command Centre, which provides real-time information and overview about plant operations.

To maintain the overall attire of the district, a special attention has been given in the architectural design of all plants which goes along with the comprehensive architectural development of this area