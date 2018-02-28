ENEC appoints new Chief Nuclear Officer

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, ENEC, has appointed Peter Dietrich as the Corporation’s Chief Nuclear Officer, CNO. Mr. Dietrich brings substantial international industry expertise from his 27-year career in the nuclear sector.

The position of ENEC CNO serves a strategic function to the organisation in supporting the successful development of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme, including assessing the programme plan for the delivery of Units 1 to 4 in adherence to the highest standards of nuclear safety and quality.

Mohamed Al Hammadi, ENEC CEO, said, "I welcome Peter to the executive team that is leading the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme and I look forward to working closely with him. He is a respected leader who has extensive experience in the global nuclear energy industry, demonstrating the capacity to continuously improve performance while mentoring and developing the appropriate skills and capabilities in the different organisations in which he has served."

Prior to being appointed to his current position, Dietrich has worked at five different commercial nuclear sites over his career, including three years as Chief Nuclear Officer of a multi-unit energy plant in the USA. He joined ENEC from his previous position as Senior Vice-President, Transmission and Distribution, at Southern California Edison.

ENEC`s operating and maintenance subsidiary Nawah Energy Company, Nawah, is the future holder of the Operating License from Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, and will be responsible for the safe operations of the Barakah Plant and the Nawah Chief Nuclear Officer is accountable for the adherence to all regulatory obligations related to the Operating License.

The ENEC Chief Nuclear Officer is responsible for ensuring that Nawah receives full support from ENEC and its Joint Venture partner, the Korea Electric Power Corporation, enabling Nawah to maintain focus on operations and the relevant licensing requirements. He will also be responsible for a series of leadership programmes to support the next generation of Emirati nuclear professionals that will be required to operate the Barakah Plant over its 60 year lifespan.