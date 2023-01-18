ADDC Unveils AED 20 Million Investment to Reduce Electricity Consumption in Abu Dhabi Mosques

By Emirates247.

In line with the country’s strategy to conserve resources and rationalize consumption using the latest technology, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments (AWQAF) to invest approximately AED 20 million in a project that will optimize air conditioning (AC) equipment in 850 mosques, which equals 65% of the mosques in the Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra regions. Combined, these mosques serve over half a million worshipers.

Through the collaboration between ADDC and AWQAF, the project will reduce 20% of electricity consumption in these mosques, saving 26 gigawatt-hours of electricity and approximately 4,600 tonnes of CO2 annually – equivalent to taking more than 900 vehicles off the road for a year. The initiative will contribute to Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalization Strategy, which aims to reduce overall electricity consumption by 22% and water consumption by 32% in the emirate by 2030.

H.E. Saeed Mohammad Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of ADDC, said: “Aligned with Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, our collaboration with AWQAF encompasses a comprehensive approach to use energy more efficiently in Abu Dhabi mosques. It is a testament to the potential that these types of projects can have in dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing overall carbon footprint. With the right mix of expertise and innovation, ADDC will continue to develop initiatives to facilitate a more sustainable future.”

In response, H.E. Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Director General of AWQAF, affirmed the authority's eagerness to upgrade mosques in accordance with the commandments of Islam. This includes providing a clean and comfortable environment for worshippers, utilizing the latest technology available to improve services, and instituting regulations that ensure the effective management of mosques.

He praised the UAE leadership, indicating that the signing of this agreement falls in line with the authority's strategy and plans for rationalizing electricity consumption in mosques, stemming from our wise leadership’s interest in achieving a balance between economic and energy conservation requirements to reduce the operating costs of mosques and their associated institutions in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the agreement, ADDC will provide smart, programmable thermostats that can be monitored and controlled remotely to maintain optimal temperatures while keeping power consumption low and prolonging the life of the air-conditioning equipment. The control system will also be capable of performing predictive maintenance activities that will utilize performance

metrics to forecast maintenance needs, minimizing major equipment failure and saving energy. In addition, a control room featuring advanced technology with live control and monitoring will be established at an AWQAF facility to keep track of equipment performance in all participating mosques while maintaining targeted consumption for long-term sustainability.

ADDC’s long-standing partnership with AWQAF has already helped reduce the volume of water used for ablution in more than 600 mosques That partnership led to annual savings of approximately 700,000 cubic meters of water.

