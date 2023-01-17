ADNEC Group is now major contributor to Net Zero Carbon Events initiative

By Emirates247

In line with its commitment to sustainable practices, ADNEC Group is proud to announce it is now a major contributor to the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative. The industry initiative promises to produce net zero carbon footprint events by 2050 as it creates and supports a greener future for the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry.

Hosted by the Joint Meetings Industry Council (JMIC), the Net Zero Carbon Events initiative aims to develop a framework for the industry to reduce emissions by 2030 and work towards net zero by 2050, as well as establish ways to measure the industry’s total greenhouse emissions and report progress on its goals. It has more than 215 signatories to date and more than 115 supporters.

The pledge is part of a global initiative, which arises from the work of an organising task force initiated by leading events industry stakeholders through global industry trade associations. These include the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), the International Association of Convention Centres (AIPC) and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), in addition to representatives from global key stakeholders in the events industry.

Organisations from across the events industry – from venues, organisers, exhibitors and suppliers – have joined this collaborative effort to drive the events sector towards net zero. With sustainability high on its list of priorities, ADNEC Group was among the first UAE entities to make a Net Zero Carbon Events pledge. The Net Zero Carbon Events initiative provides an opportunity to demonstrate a positive action plan for addressing this global concern.

This initiative aims to bring together a wide range of industry stakeholders to communicate the industry’s commitment to tackling climate change and driving towards net zero by 2050. It will also develop common methodologies for measuring the industry’s direct, indirect and supply chain greenhouse gas emissions. Currently, ADNEC Group is working with the organising task force (UFI, AIPC, ICCA) and representatives from global key stakeholders in the events industry to develop the industry-wide roadmap towards net zero by 2050. The roadmap will outline progress and milestones to be made for years to come.

Commenting on ADNEC Group’s silver contributor status, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO for ADNEC Group said: “There has never been a more important time than now to commit to sustainable practices. We are proud to lead the way in the UAE as we aim for net zero carbon emissions by 2050. We are looking forward to sharing best practices with the industry in a bid to spur more companies on to reduce their emissions.”

ADNEC Group’s net zero commitment supports the Paris Agreement goals, as well as the UAE’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions by 2050. ADNEC Group has been adopting best practices related to sustainability since early 2010, currently the company is issuing its sustainability report according to ESG framework and its principles. ADNEC Group is also a member of three external ‘green’ initiatives; the UFI Sustainability Development Committee, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week and the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group.

ADNEC Group’s Net Zero pledge will take the form of strategic planning and action to ensure its operations achieve the target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050, while also influencing the entire value chain to take sustainable and measurable actions.

