ADNOC Announces First Crude Oil Production from Bilabazim Offshore Area

ADNOC announced today the commencement of crude oil production from the Bilabazim offshore area, reaffirming the company's commitment to responsibly contribute to meeting the world's growing energy demand.

The management of the Bilabazim offshore area is undertaken by Elysium Petroleum, a joint venture between ADNOC and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

ADNOC adopts an innovative approach to the development of the area, focusing on leveraging integration and synergy in operational processes across adjacent fields, employing cutting-edge artificial intelligence applications and digital technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, emissions reduction, and cost-effectiveness simultaneously.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindi, Executive Director of Exploration, Development, and Production at ADNOC, stated, "The commencement of crude oil production from the Bilabazim offshore area reflects the success of the strategic partnership between ADNOC and CNPC, as well as the strong and established bilateral relations between the UAE and China. As part of its continuous efforts to extract maximum value from Abu Dhabi's resources, ADNOC is committed to reducing the environmental impact of its operations, ensuring secure, reliable, and responsible energy supplies to customers both locally and internationally."

Production capacity in the Bilabazim offshore field is expected to gradually increase to 45,000 barrels per day of light crude oil and 27 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, contributing to ADNOC's goal of reaching 5 million barrels per day by 2027 and enabling the UAE to achieve gas self-sufficiency.

Elysium Petroleum is a leading company in applying modeling and analysis tools employing artificial intelligence applications in the offshore concession area it manages. The company also utilizes Wellnsight, an artificial intelligence tool developed by AIQ, to analyze reservoir data and enhance operations management for safety enhancement and performance improvement in the Bilabazim offshore area.

Elysium Petroleum plans to deploy modern technologies already deployed in the Bu Haseer offshore field within its concession area to enhance production and improve reservoir management operations.

The Bilabazim area benefits from integration and synergy in operational processes by utilizing the facilities of the Al-Razbuot offshore field, managed by ADNOC Offshore, contributing to cost savings and reducing the environmental impact of operations. The Bilabazim area is located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi city and includes three offshore fields: Bilabazim, Um Al-Salsal, and Um Al-Dalou."

