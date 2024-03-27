ADNOC announces first production from Belbazem offshore block

ADNOC announced today the start of crude oil production from its Belbazem offshore block, underscoring the company’s commitment to responsibly meet the world’s growing demand for energy.

The Belbazem offshore block is operated by Al Yasat Petroleum, a joint venture between ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC). ADNOC’s innovative approach in developing the block includes leveraging operational synergies with adjacent fields, artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalisation to enhance efficiency and safety while reducing emissions and cost.

Abdulmunim Saif Al Kindy, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said, “The start of crude oil production from the Belbazem offshore block is testament to the success of our strategic partnership with CNPC and the robust bilateral energy relationship between the UAE and China. ADNOC continues to maximise value from Abu Dhabi’s resources, while reducing our carbon footprint to ensure a secure, reliable, and responsible supply of energy to customers locally and internationally.”

Production capacity at the Belbazem offshore block is set to progressively ramp up to 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of associated gas, contributing to ADNOC’s target of reaching 5 million bpd by 2027 and enabling UAE gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

Al Yasat is pioneering the implementation of AI modelling and analysis tools across its offshore concession area. The Belbazem block uses WellInsight, an AI tool developed by AIQ, to analyse reservoir data and manage operations for enhanced safety and performance. The block will also integrate advanced technologies already deployed at Al Yasat’s Bu Haseer offshore field, to optimise production and reservoir management.

The Belbazem block is leveraging operational synergies by utilising the facilities of Satah Al Razboot (SARB), an offshore field operated by ADNOC Offshore, resulting in cost savings and reduced environmental impact. Located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi city, the Belbazem Block consists of three offshore fields; Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal and Umm Al Dholou.

