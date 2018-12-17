ADNOC Distribution opens first petrol station in Dubai

By WAM

ADNOC Distribution has announced the opening of its first service station in Dubai Investment Park. The solar-powered station will include a charger for electric vehicles.

Commenting on the opening, Saeed Al Rashdi, ADNOC Distribution Acting Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are extremely pleased to have opened in Dubai and to be serving customers in all of the UAE’s seven Emirates."

"At the time of our IPO in December 2017, we committed to expand our service station footprint into Saudi Arabia and Dubai before the end of 2018. As promised, these initiatives have been delivered, with further network growth to come in 2019."

The station also offers Electric Vehicle motorists a fast-electric charger which will recharge a car up to 80 percent in 20 minutes, accommodating two vehicles at a time.

ADNOC Distribution will roll out its Flex service across Dubai in the coming months following an initial free trial period which will enable customers to familiarise themselves with the fuelling choices.