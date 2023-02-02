ADNOC Signs Agreements with 23 Companies for Local Manufacturing Opportunities worth AED17 Billion

ADNOC, a reliable and responsible provider of lower-carbon intensity energy, today announced it has signed agreements with 23 UAE and international companies for local manufacturing opportunities across a wide range of critical industrial products worth AED17 billion ($4.63 billion).

The agreements outline the intention of the companies to manufacture these products in the UAE, supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the ‘Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’. The products are part of the AED70 billion ($19 billion) worth of products in ADNOC’s procurement pipeline that the company identified for domestic manufacturing in July 2022.

ADNOC continues to encourage the private sector to capitalize on the commercial opportunities for domestic manufacturing across its value chain through its In-Country Value (ICV) program, as it expands and decarbonizes its operations.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashimi, ADNOC Director, Commercial & In-Country Value Directorate, said: “In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, ADNOC is creating long-term domestic manufacturing opportunities from our procurement pipeline to enhance the UAE’s industrial base and strengthen the resilience of our supply chains as we make today’s energy cleaner and invest in the clean energies of the future. These agreements reinforce our role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth and they offer significant potential to further increase our GDP contributions, stimulate economic diversification and create more skilled job opportunities for UAE Nationals. We look forward to working with these companies to deliver on these important agreements and drive more sustainable value to the UAE.”

Last year, ADNOC signed agreements for local manufacturing commitments worth over AED25 billion ($6.8 billion) with UAE and international companies. The company continues to take a transparent approach to showcasing its product outlook as part of its ICV program. This approach underscores ADNOC’s efforts to ensure business continuity and incentivize investors and suppliers to set up or expand manufacturing capacity in the UAE. ADNOC aims to drive AED175 billion ($48 billion) back into the UAE economy through its ICV program as part of its five-year business plan for 2023-2027.

The list of companies and products included in this agreement are stated below.

    Company    Products
1    ABB    DCS & ESD, Fire & Gas Detection
2    ADOS    Spiral Wound and Ring Type Joint Gaskets
3    AJ Group / Drilltech    Bends & Cladded Pipes, Valves, Machining, Flanges, NDT
4    Ajmal Steel    Pipes & Fittings
5    Al Dobowi & Eternity Technologies    Batteries
6    Bristol Fire    Industrial Pumps, Fire & Gas Detection
7    Emissa Oiifields Supply Centre    Fasteners & Hardware (Nuts, Bolts, Studs etc.)
8    Flexitallic LLC    Spiral Wound and Ring Type Joint Gaskets
9    General Petroleum Services/
Bin Jabr/Tiger Valves    Valves
10    Gerab Group    Hot Processes, Pigs & Accessories
11    Hitek Engineering     Flanges, Machining
12    NAFFCO    Valves, Fire & Gas Detection, Seamless Pipes & Butt-Welded Fittings
13    Nash Engineering     Pressure Vessels
14    Petro Globe Oil & Gas Equipment LLC    Fasteners & Hardware
15    Precision Metal Industries FZC    Fasteners & Hardware
16    Pressbolt Middle East    Fasteners & Hardware
17    Proclad    Bends & Cladded Pipes, Pipes & Fittings, Pressure Vessels, Valves, Flanges
18    Spira Power Gasket Company LLC    Spiral Wound and Ring Type Joint Gaskets, Fasteners & Hardware
19    Tech Hard / Valve-Tech    Valves
20    Trace Group    Batteries
21    Tri Star Middle East Industries LLC    Fasteners & Hardware
22    Tubacex    Bends & Cladded Pipes
23    Weidmuller    DCS & ESD

 

