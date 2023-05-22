Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 30th Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference

- Event running from 22 to 23 May brings together over 300 participants from across the worldwide oil and gas industry representing 25 countries

- Conference hosted by the ENOC Group and organised by S&P Global Commodity Insights is held under the theme ‘Re-think, Re-strategize and Re-boot: The Middle East Energy Markets in Transition’

- Saif Humaid Al Falasi: The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference represents a key global platform for energy experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the energy sector

- “The Conference offers another important opportunity for Dubai to enhance its role in leading the dialogue on the sustainable future of the oil and gas industry”

- Key topics being discussed at the Conference include energy security needs, geopolitical developments and their impact on oil and gas trade flows, how LNG supports the long-term sustainability of energy supplies, and the role of Middle East refineries in meeting emerging market energy demand

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of Dubai Airports, today, inaugurated the 30th Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC). Hosted by the ENOC Group and organised by S&P Global Commodity Insights, the Conference runs from 22 to 23 May 2023 under the theme ‘Re-think, Re-strategize and Re-boot: The Middle East Energy Markets in Transition’.

The opening event was attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Ahmad Al Tayer, Chairman of ENOC Group, ENOC Board Members, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group, His Excellency Haitham Al Ghais, Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), and His Excellency Jamal Al Loughani, Secretary General of the Organization of Arab Countries Petroleum Exporting Organization (OAPEC), who will deliver a speech on the second day of the conference on the role of OAPEC member states in the transformation of the energy sector.

The conference addresses global oil and gas flows that have been redirected due to sanctions, energy security needs, geopolitical developments and their impact on oil and gas trade, how LNG supports the long-term sustainability of energy supplies, and the role of Middle East refineries in meeting emerging market demand for energy.

On this occasion, His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, CEO of ENOC Group and Co-Chairman of Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference, said: “I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his generous support for the conference. We are confident that this event will successfully address vital energy issues in the region and the world. The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference represents a key global platform for energy experts to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the sector. The presence of prominent industry experts and leaders combined with the crucial role that the Middle East plays in the sector makes this event the ideal global forum for meaningful conversations on critical energy issues.”

He added: “Hosting a conference of the size and significance of the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference offers another important opportunity for Dubai to enhance its role in leading the dialogue on the sustainable future of the oil and gas industry at local, regional and global levels. The ENOC Group is keen to support prominent events in the energy sector, such as this conference, which provides a forum for all stakeholders to share ideas and explore solutions to the sector's regional and global challenges.”

The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference 2023 has brought together over 300 global participants representing 25 countries from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas, including major traders, public and private oil and gas companies, refineries, professional consultants, and digital technicians, in addition to banks, stock exchanges, legal firms, regulatory bodies, and as well as entities operating in the field of renewable energy supply.

