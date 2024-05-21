Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates 31st Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council for Energy, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Group, today inaugurated the 31st edition of the Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference (MPGC).

The conference, hosted by ENOC Group and organised by S&P Global Commodity Insights, is being held in The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre, until 22 May 2024, under the theme “Evolving Core Energy Markets within a Sustainable Landscape”.

Bringing together the foremost leaders, innovators and stakeholders in the petroleum and gas industries, the opening ceremony of MPGC was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Ahmad Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Chairman of ENOC Group, ENOC Board Members; His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC; ENOC management; and key industry leaders.

The conference aims to explore the balance between fossil fuels and renewable energy in light of global oil and gas flow disruptions, energy security concerns, and geopolitical problems. The 2024 edition of MPGC also includes three training courses hosted by experts that provide access to knowledge and key tools required for navigating complexities within the energy sector.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC and Co-Chairman of Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference, said: “The Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference is a valuable global platform that the ENOC Group hosts to bring together specialists from the industry to engage in discussions on recent trends, potential issues and effective solutions. During a period of rapid transformation and shifting market dynamics, this conference acts as a catalyst for dialogue, innovation, and advancement. We look forward to driving insightful talks, productive collaborations, and tangible outcomes as we chart the future of energy.”

Over three days, the event features two optional tracks focused on downstream activities, low-carbon projects, and emerging energy. MPGC 2024 also explores the future of sustainable energy in the aviation and maritime sectors, refinery optimisation, chemical investments, gas and hydrogen interactions, carbon intensity in commodities trading, the circular carbon economy, and regional breakthroughs in hydrogen and its derivatives. The conference aims to deliver effective insights into developing a sustainable energy future amid changing industry environments.

MPGC 2024 is expected to bring together over 400 participants from the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas including leading traders, oil and gas majors, national oil companies, refiners, professional consultants, and digital technologists, as well as banks and exchanges, legal firms, regulators, renewable energy players, and other supply and service companies.

