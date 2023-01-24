China's power use up 3.6% in 2022

By WAM

BEIJING, 23rd January, 2023 (WAM) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, maintained stable growth in 2022, official data shows, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Power use increased 3.6 percent year-on-year to nearly 8.64 trillion kilowatt-hours last year, according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumption in primary industry grew 10.4 percent year-on-year in 2022. Electricity consumed by secondary and tertiary industries increased 1.2 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Residents' power consumption registered a year-on-year increase of 13.8 percent during the period.

