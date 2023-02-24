Commercial operation of Unit 3 of Barakah results from significant efforts made over past years: FANR

By WAM

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) — since issuing the Operating Licence in June 2022 for Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant — has continued its regulatory oversight, starting with fuel loading, testing, the criticality phase, connecting the unit to the UAE national electricity transmission grid until the plant is ready for full commercial operation.

FANR affirmed that Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the operator, has met all regulatory requirements to initiate this critical phase. The milestone follows extensive oversight, including regular inspection and oversight, to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear power plant.

Following the issuance of the operating licence until the commercial operation of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, FANR’s oversight activities included regular inspection using its resident inspectors and deploying inspectors to oversee the testing processes. The authority continuously verifies the emergency preparedness and response system and monitors the environment through independent monitoring stations around the nuclear power plant.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of the FANR, said that the commercial operation of Unit 3 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is another major achievement resulting from significant efforts made over the past years since the establishment of the UAE Nuclear Energy Programme.

"During that period, FANR reviewed the nuclear power plant in terms of site selection, construction, testing and finally, the operation to ensure the operator complies with all regulatory requirements to ensure the safety of the public and the environment," he added.

Viktorsson noted, “FANR is proud to have Emirati nuclear experts who played a crucial role in the licensing process and oversight of the nuclear power plant since its inception. We are proud that over 74 percent of FANR’s workforce are Emiratis. I congratulate the UAE government and its leadership for such an achievement."

Following the commercial operation of the Unit 3, FANR will continue conducting its regulatory oversight and inspection to ensure the safety and security of the nuclear power plant as part of its mission to protect the public, workers and environment.

