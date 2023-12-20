DEWA and Microsoft explore enhancing cooperation

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a delegation from Microsoft, led by Ralph Haupter, President of Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA; and Mohammad bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro (Data Hub Integrated Solutions) were present.

The meeting discussed enhancing cooperation, exchanging experiences and best practices between DEWA and Microsoft, especially in innovation and sustainability areas. This reflects the shared vision of the two organisations on the importance of advancing innovation and utilising the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud computing to support sustainability and the digital transformation. The two sides also discussed strengthening their strategic cooperation in line with DEWA’s endeavour to use the latest technologies in its operations, and its commitment to its vision to be a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050.

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key innovative projects. Through Digital DEWA, its digital arm, DEWA is disrupting the entire business of public utilities and contributing to building a new digital future for Dubai. Digital DEWA is based on four pillars: launching advanced solar power technologies; deploying a renewable energy grid with innovative energy storage technologies; expanding integrated AI solutions; and providing digital services that serve smart, sustainable cities while ensuring their security and continuity in the cyber digital space.

Ralph Haupter, President of Microsoft EMEA, praised DEWA’s efforts in innovation and implementing the latest global technologies. He emphasised Microsoft’s keenness to enhance cooperation with DEWA.

