DEWA appoints Deloitte-led consortium as consultant for Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park’s seventh phase comprising PV and battery storage systems

In a major step towards achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, aiming for 100% clean energy production capacity by 2050, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) today announced the appointment of a global consortium led by Deloitte as consultant for the seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

This transformative phase will integrate 1,600 megawatts (MW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity with a pioneering 1,000MW battery energy storage system (BESS), marking one of the world’s largest solar-plus-storage projects under the independent power producer (IPP) model. Phased commissioning is scheduled between 2027 and 2029, positioning DEWA to exceed its original 5,000MW target by 2030 for the solar park well ahead of schedule.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, emphasised the project’s significance by saying: “The seventh phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a testament to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under whose directives Dubai is fast-tracking its transformation into a carbon-neutral economy. By combining cutting-edge solar PV with groundbreaking battery storage, this phase not only addresses solar energy intermittency but also establishes a replicable model for sustainable power systems globally. Our collaboration with Deloitte underscores our commitment to leveraging world-class expertise in delivering projects that redefine the future of renewable energy.”

“Our strategic road map for the seventh phase of the solar park aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) to consolidate the Emirate’s status as a top-tier sustainable economy. The project is expected to attract substantial foreign investment, create high-skilled jobs and drive technological advancement in the GCC’s renewable energy sector,” added Al Tayer.

The consortium will provide end-to-end guidance to ensure the project’s strategic alignment with national priorities, including UAE regulatory compliance, as well as advise on IPP tender documents and design, tender submissions management, commercial negotiations, financial structuring, the finalisation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) and the achievement of financial closure. Additionally, Deloitte will spearhead a global investor outreach through marketing, targeted road shows, workshops and training on the IPP concept, fostering international partnerships to accelerate Dubai’s energy transition.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park under the IPP model, is a cornerstone of Dubai’s ambition to source 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050. The seventh-phase integration of 1,000MW battery energy storage system will maximise renewable energy use and provide dispatchable clean power, ensuring Dubai’s energy resilience. Upon completion, the solar park’s total capacity will significantly surpass the original 5,000MW target, solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for renewable energy innovation.

