DEWA commissions fourteen 132kV transmission substations in 2023 at a cost of AED 1.5 billion

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) inaugurated fourteen new 132kV substations in 2023 with a conversion capacity of 2,100 megavolt amperes. DEWA also installed 120 kilometres of ground cables to connect the substations to the main transmission network. This is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with the continuous increase in demand for electricity in Dubai. The new transmission stations supply Al Jaddaf, Nad Al Sheba 3, Al Rigga, Al Hebiah 4, Jebel Ali Port (2 substations), Marsa Dubai, Al Yufrah 1, Jebel Ali 2, Business Bay Crossing, Al Thanyah 5, and Jebel Ali Industrial 1,2,3.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that the total cost of these substations and projects reached around AED 1.5 billion. He explained that the total value of DEWA’s investments in electricity transmission projects that were completed or started in 2023 reached AED 7 billion. This included AED 2.1 billion in commissioned projects, and AED 4.9 billion in projects that are currently being implemented and are expected for completion in 2024 and 2025.

Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission (Power) at DEWA, said that completing the 14 stations required more than 16 million working hours, using the latest internationally approved technologies while ensuring the highest security and safety standards. Lootah stated that by the end of 2023, the total of 132 kV transmission substations in Dubai had reached 348, in addition to 25 stations under construction.

