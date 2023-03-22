DEWA enhances effective contribution to sustainability of water resources on World Water Day

By WAM

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) partnered with the Emirates Marine Environmental Group to organise a campaign to plant 5,500 mangrove trees in the Jebel Ali Marine Reserve. The initiative aims to promote the preservation of natural resources and support national goals to sustain mangrove forests by planting 100 million mangrove trees in the UAE by 2030. DEWA also recognises the vital role of mangrove trees in preserving biodiversity, especially in the marine ecosystem.

The campaign involved the participation of about 350 DEWA employees and their families, as well as employees from some of DEWA's subsidiaries. DEWA also created an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of sustainability and ways individuals and organizations can support sustainability efforts. The campaign focused on enhancing water use efficiency and limiting waste, and also introduced stakeholders to DEWA's achievements and strategies that align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

DEWA's awareness campaign included publishing tips and instructions for adopting a conscious and sustainable lifestyle through its internal channels and social media platforms. The organization also held competitions to motivate employees and customers to contribute to achieving sustainable development.

To raise awareness among students and faculty members, DEWA held virtual lectures about their role in supporting national and global efforts towards climate action by adopting positive behavior at home and work. Additionally, DEWA organized awareness activities at Global Village, introducing children to World Water Day with their cartoon characters, Noor and Hayat.

Overall, DEWA's campaign and awareness efforts serve as a great example of the importance of engaging all stakeholders in preserving natural resources and promoting sustainable development, in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “We strive to achieve sustainability through initiatives aimed at protecting the environment and wildlife, and fulfilling our commitments to meet the growing demand for electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency and sustainability. This is part of our vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050.

“We also strengthen our participation in finding innovative solutions to the challenges facing the region and the world to ensure water security and the sustainability of water resources for our future generations, and raise awareness about water issues, and the importance of concerted efforts to enhance climate action, reduce carbon footprint, and preserve natural and water resources. Implementing the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy reduced water consumption by 21% per capita compared to 2010. This contributed to avoiding over 14 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in between 2011 and 2021.”

