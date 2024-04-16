DEWA highlights its key projects and innovative initiatives at World Future Energy Summit 2024

As part of its efforts to share best practices and the latest technologies in the energy and water sectors, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 16th World Future Energy Summit 2024, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) from 16 to 18 April 2024 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. This is one of the most prominent events in the field of sustainable energy as it supports the transition towards adopting renewable and clean energy sources.

In its stand in Hall 5 (Energy Hall), DEWA will highlight its key projects in the renewable and clean energy sector, its smart initiatives, and its efforts to promote sustainable development and the transition towards a green economy, consolidating the foundations of a more sustainable future and supporting Dubai’s position as a global capital for future energy. Some of the main projects at DEWA’s stand include:

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park

DEWA will highlight the latest developments in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) mode with a planned production capacity of 5,000MW by 2030, using photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) technologies, with total investments of AED 50 billion. With a current production capacity of 2,627MW, the solar park contributes to achieving the objectives of the UAE Net Zero 2050, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, aiming for 100% clean energy production capacity by 2050.

Visitors to DEWA’s platform can learn about the latest photovoltaic solar panels and CSP technologies used in the 950MW fourth phase of the solar park. The project features the world’s tallest CSP tower at over 263 metres and the largest thermal energy storage capacity of 5,907 megawatt-hours, according to Guinness World Records.

DEWA is also highlighting the 6th phase of the solar park, which it is implementing in cooperation with Masdar, using the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies with single-axis tracking. The 1,800MW sixth phase of the solar park will see the total production capacity increase to 4,660MW by 2026.

Sea Water Reverse Osmosis desalination plant at Jebel Ali Complex

DEWA’s stand will highlight the Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) desalination plant using solar power at Jebel Ali Power Plant and Water Desalination Complex. The AED 897 million plant has a total production capacity of 40 Million Imperial Gallons per Day (MIGD) of desalinated water.

Green Hydrogen Project

DEWA’s stand will also showcase the Green Hydrogen project implemented by DEWA in cooperation with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. It is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. Built over an area of 10,000 square metres, the project will accommodate future applications and testing platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production and mobility.

Green Charger

DEWA’s stand will also highlight the Green Charger for electric vehicles. DEWA has installed nearly 390 charging stations across Dubai to support green mobility and motivate individuals and organisations to use electric vehicles. Through DEWA’s EV Green Charger initiative, DEWA provided 23419.821MWh of electricity for charging EVs in Dubai from 2015 to the end of 2023, powering a cumulative electric vehicle distance of 117 million kilometres.

Innovation Centre

Visitors to DEWA’s stand can learn about its Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The Centre promotes innovation among organisations and individuals. It also highlights the sectors that will lead the innovation process in the future, as well as develop the capabilities of the next generation of innovators.

It provides visitors with the opportunity to take innovative tours, watch pioneering shows using drones and hologram technology, and try several interactive experiences, including the autonomous bus ride. Using Metaverse technology, the Centre provides a unique and innovative experience for visitors to go on a virtual tour across the Solar Park.

Al Shera’a Building

DEWA’s stand will showcase a model of Al Shera’a building, it new headquarters, which will be the tallest, largest, and smartest government Zero Energy Building in the world. The total energy used in the building during a year will be equal to or less than the energy produced on site during that year. DEWA’s new headquarters has been designed to receive a platinum rating by LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and a silver rating from the WELL Building Standard.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.