DEWA honoured with two awards at Hydrogen Future Awards 2023

By E247

In recognition of its efforts in promoting the transition towards renewable and clean energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the Hydrogen Project of the Year 2023 Award for its green hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. This was part of the Hydrogen Future Awards 2023, organised during the ‘Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA’ (CGHM2023) conference in Dubai.HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, was also awarded the World Energy Transition Leader 2023. This award recognises influential leaders from international energy corporations who have made significant contributions to the global growth of the clean energy industry.“At DEWA, we work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global model in sustainability and using clean and renewable energy. Green hydrogen represents one of the pillars of a sustainable future that depends on accelerating the transition to carbon neutrality to support a green economy. This contributes towards achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. It also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 to encourage the use of sustainable transportation, as well as the UAE’s Hydrogen Vehicles System, which aims to develop the hydrogen economy in the UAE, and open up local markets to hydrogen vehicles,” commented Al Tayer about DEWA’s green hydrogen efforts.“The green hydrogen project supports the UAE’s hosting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) during the Year of Sustainability. It is also aligned with Dubai’s firm commitment to sustainability and its unwavering support for energy and combating climate change. It also supports DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation committed to achieving Net-Zero by 2050,” added Al Tayer.Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, stated that the green hydrogen project is the first project of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. The station was designed and built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for various uses of hydrogen, including energy production, transportation, and industrial uses.The CGHM2023 was an opportunity to highlight DEWA’s achievements in the transition towards renewable and clean energy, in addition to its pioneering green hydrogen project.

